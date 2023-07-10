Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,512,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245,372 shares during the period. PPL comprises approximately 2.0% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $126,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PPL by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.04. 2,173,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,250,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.