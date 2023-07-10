Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 144,323 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 144,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $36,414,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 62.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 22.7% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.07 and a 200 day moving average of $248.17. The stock has a market cap of $173.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.88.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

