Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 768,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,734,000. Universal Health Services comprises approximately 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.09% of Universal Health Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 323.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 38,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $226,195.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $715,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996 over the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.25.

NYSE:UHS traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.17. 141,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.44.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

