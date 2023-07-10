Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 30,821 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of L3Harris Technologies worth $105,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.16. 222,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,789. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.26.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.