Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $41.06 Million in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 464,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,060,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Church & Dwight as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after acquiring an additional 645,291 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after acquiring an additional 510,799 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.60. 328,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average is $88.80.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

