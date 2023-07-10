Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,061,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,750 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $47,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Azenta by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

AZTA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of Azenta stock traded up $2.30 on Monday, hitting $48.00. 395,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,327. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -76.19 and a beta of 1.55. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $76.78.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

