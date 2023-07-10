Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,147 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $52,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.19. 1,379,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

