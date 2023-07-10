Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 558,495 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,198,808 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 558,495 shares during the quarter. Best Buy comprises approximately 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $94,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,534 shares of company stock worth $25,619,788 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Best Buy Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Best Buy stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.77. 615,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,335. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

