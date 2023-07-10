Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FUN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NYSE:FUN opened at $39.24 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.70). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

