Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FUN. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

Cedar Fair Stock Down 1.0 %

Cedar Fair stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.39. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.23 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. Equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

