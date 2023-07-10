CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $75.31. 809,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,434. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.