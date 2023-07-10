CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $204,000 Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 108.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 1,315.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 152,397 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 17.2% in the first quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 128,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMBH. StockNews.com began coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.88. 48,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,529. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.83. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $65.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $25,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,758.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

