CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.81. 2,404,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,687,411. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.72.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

