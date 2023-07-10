CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 2,190 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises 0.9% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,526. The company has a market capitalization of $607.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

