Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of CARR opened at $49.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 765.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 507,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 448,691 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carrier Global by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 20,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,914,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

