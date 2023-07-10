Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

CARM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARM opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Carisma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carisma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARM. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,275,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Its solutions are used to play a crucial role in the innate and adaptive immune response, and technology leverages advances in macrophage biology, chimeric antigen receptor engineering, and adoptive cellular therapy for the treatment of human diseases.

