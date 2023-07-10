CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $442,038.67 and approximately $5.72 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,122.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.69 or 0.00311038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.68 or 0.00891973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013189 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00548878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00061230 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000293 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00132272 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

