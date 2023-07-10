Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $25.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.85.

GOOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.84 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

