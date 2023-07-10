Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Caledonia Mining Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $17.58.
Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.08%.
Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caledonia Mining
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 8.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 87.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 139.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.
About Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Caledonia Mining
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.