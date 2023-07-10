Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $17.58.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.08%.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 8.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 87.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 139.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

