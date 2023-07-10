Bull Street Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bull Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.22. The stock had a trading volume of 335,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,697. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

