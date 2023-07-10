Brokerages Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) PT at $23.22

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.22.
A number of brokerages recently commented on RF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial
In related news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Regions Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Regions Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
