Brokerages Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) PT at $23.22

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

