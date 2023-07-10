Brokerages Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Price Target at $40.00

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
MaxLinear Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $30.64 on Monday. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 189.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
