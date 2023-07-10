Brokerages Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Price Target at $40.00

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

MaxLinear Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $30.64 on Monday. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. MaxLinear had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.05 million. Analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 189.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

