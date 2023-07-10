Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BFAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance
BFAM stock opened at $92.58 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $95.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 1.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,649.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,216,000 after purchasing an additional 309,359 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,113,000 after purchasing an additional 502,684 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,667,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,367,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,159,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares in the last quarter.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
