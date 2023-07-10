Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BFAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

BFAM stock opened at $92.58 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $95.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,649.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,216,000 after purchasing an additional 309,359 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,113,000 after purchasing an additional 502,684 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,667,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,367,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,159,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

