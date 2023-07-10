Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BXP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.85.
Boston Properties Price Performance
Shares of BXP opened at $59.08 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 78.56%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 232.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Company Profile
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Properties
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.