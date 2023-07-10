Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BXP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $59.08 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 78.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 232.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.