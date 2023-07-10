BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $50.00 at Robert W. Baird

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.73.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,080.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,430,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 10,047.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,711,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,282 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4,896.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 835,394 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,595,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,362,000 after purchasing an additional 786,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

