BNP Paribas Lowers Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) to Underperform

BNP Paribas cut shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Deliveroo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Deliveroo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 144 ($1.83) to GBX 159 ($2.02) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.33) to GBX 110 ($1.40) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.00.

Deliveroo Price Performance

DROOF opened at $1.40 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

