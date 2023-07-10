BNB Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $314.45 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $234.54 or 0.00775510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $36.55 billion and $314.45 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BNB has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,849,813 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,849,953.6302868. The last known price of BNB is 235.79934944 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1490 active market(s) with $311,119,334.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.