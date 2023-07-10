BNB One Day Volume Reaches $769.25 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $38.29 billion and $769.25 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $245.68 or 0.00800396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,849,682 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,849,800.84139282. The last known price of BNB is 233.83348443 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1491 active market(s) with $310,664,279.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

