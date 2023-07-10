Blur Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, Blur has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Blur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a total market capitalization of $26.05 million and $14.22 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 749,991,086.3774734 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.32246491 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $12,871,612.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

