Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Cut to Hold at Haywood Securities

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$2.85. Haywood Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 120.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

CVE:BSR traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 135,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.53. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$51.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bluestone Resources will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

