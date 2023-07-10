BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.58.

BlackBerry Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BB stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.55. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 65.50%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

