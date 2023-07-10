BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BB. CIBC upgraded BlackBerry from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

BlackBerry Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 65.50%. The company had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. Analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after buying an additional 1,855,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,205,000 after acquiring an additional 923,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $38,430,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,048,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

