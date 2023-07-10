Berenberg Bank Trims Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Target Price to GBX 30

Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 37 ($0.47) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BSRUF stock opened at 0.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.12 and its 200-day moving average is 0.14. Base Resources has a twelve month low of 0.11 and a twelve month high of 0.28.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

