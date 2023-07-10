Beazley’s (BEZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 880 ($11.17) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BEZ. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 921 ($11.69) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 838 ($10.64).

Beazley Stock Up 0.5 %

LON BEZ traded up GBX 2.78 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 558.28 ($7.09). 696,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 591.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 615.36. The company has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,791.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 463.60 ($5.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 695 ($8.82).

Insider Buying and Selling

About Beazley

In other news, insider Clive Bannister bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of £346,800 ($440,157.38). 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

