Barclays Boosts The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target to GBX 850

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 810 ($10.28) to GBX 850 ($10.79) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SGPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of The Sage Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $835.60.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

About The Sage Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2778 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.