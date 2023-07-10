Barclays Boosts Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 1,150 ($14.60) to GBX 1,200 ($15.23) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 952 ($12.08) to GBX 940 ($11.93) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 862.60 ($10.95).

Drax Group Price Performance

DRX stock opened at GBX 579 ($7.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2,757.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 583.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 621.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 467.20 ($5.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 799.50 ($10.15).

Insider Buying and Selling at Drax Group

About Drax Group

In related news, insider Andy Skelton sold 168,231 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.70), for a total transaction of £1,021,162.17 ($1,296,055.55). 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

