Bank of America Cuts Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $14.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LEVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 7.7 %

LEVI opened at $13.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $20.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $39,516.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 67,921.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,619 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $98,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,339 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 626,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,642.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 644,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after buying an additional 607,650 shares during the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

