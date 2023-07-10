Axie Infinity Hits One Day Volume of $24.71 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $690.37 million and approximately $24.71 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $5.79 or 0.00019165 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,201.95 or 1.00011978 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,284,894 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 119,284,894.24538064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.89341877 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 324 active market(s) with $27,946,150.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.