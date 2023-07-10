Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report)’s share price rose 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $16.03. Approximately 573,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 778,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $17.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Linda Palczuk bought 2,500 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,424. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

