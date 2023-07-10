Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.7% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,923,000 after acquiring an additional 123,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after buying an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.28. 415,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,261. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.79. The company has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

About Automatic Data Processing



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

