Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Performance

ATTO opened at $0.54 on Friday. Atento has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

