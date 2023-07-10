Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Associated Banc Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ASB opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, Director Michael J. Haddad bought 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, Director R Jay Gerken acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 431,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 29,590 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 18.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 19.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 772,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 123,640 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 159,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 119,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

