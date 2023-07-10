Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 403.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,868 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.00% of Ashland worth $55,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Ashland Stock Performance

ASH traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $86.50. 90,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.79 and a 200-day moving average of $98.34. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Ashland declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

