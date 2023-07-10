Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 341 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 610.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

MCD stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $294.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,736. The company has a market cap of $214.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.71 and its 200-day moving average is $279.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.