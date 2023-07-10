Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,788 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading cut NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,663. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.27. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

