Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$47.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$47.29.
Aritzia Trading Down 0.2 %
TSE ATZ opened at C$34.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$32.45 and a 52 week high of C$55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.33.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
