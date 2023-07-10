Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$47.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$47.29.

TSE ATZ opened at C$34.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$32.45 and a 52 week high of C$55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.33.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.08. Aritzia had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of C$637.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.500612 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

