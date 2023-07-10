ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Trading 8% Higher

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Free Report)’s share price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 113,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 84,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 1.88.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 million. ARHT Media had a negative return on equity of 106.23% and a negative net margin of 122.43%.

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the live and prerecorded holograms with a network of capture and display locations worldwide. Its products include Capsule, a consumer-facing holographic display that is plug-and-play for events in all lighting conditions and can be permanently installed for retail and other consumer or user-facing applications; ARHT Engine, a proprietary technology utilizes a combination of advanced hardware and software, including 3D cameras, motion capture technology, and real-time rendering software to create its holographic displays; and Virtual Global Stage, which allows multiple presenters to interact with one another on the same stage with no latency, appearing much like they would if they were physically next to one another, as well as capture studio, ARHT Hologram Screen, and HoloPod Display.

