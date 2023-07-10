ARAW Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $31.97 Million (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, ARAW has traded down 79.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. ARAW has a market cap of $31.97 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.vip. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken.

ARAW Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARAW (ARAW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARAW has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 1,993,576,187.5 in circulation. The last known price of ARAW is 0.02286864 USD and is down -68.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $3,871,473.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

