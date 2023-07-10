AON (NYSE:AON) PT Raised to $351.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $329.36.

AON Stock Down 0.5 %

AON opened at $335.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.97. AON has a 52 week low of $262.42 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AON will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

