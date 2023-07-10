Analyzing Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) & Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC)

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) and Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Energous and Leo Holdings Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -3,521.31% -88.08% -72.37% Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A -70.28% 3.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Energous shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Energous shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $850,000.00 25.69 -$26.27 million ($0.33) -0.73 Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A $13.16 million N/A N/A

This table compares Energous and Leo Holdings Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Leo Holdings Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energous.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Energous and Leo Holdings Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00 Leo Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energous currently has a consensus price target of $1.90, indicating a potential upside of 692.33%. Given Energous’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Energous is more favorable than Leo Holdings Corp. II.

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. II beats Energous on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications. Energous Corporation was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

